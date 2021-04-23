S'pore rescue vessel expected to reach search area tomorrow

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) submarine rescue vessel MV Swift Rescue was dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to assist in the search for a missing Indonesian submarine.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the ship was dispatched "as fast as she could get ready" after Singapore's navy chief received a request for assistance from his Indonesian counterpart.

A medical team was added to the regular crew in the event that hyperbaric care is needed, he added.

An Indonesian military spokes-man was quoted in media reports as saying that the MV Swift Rescue is estimated to arrive at the search area tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the German-made KRI Nanggala-402 was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali before contact was lost. Search efforts are ongoing about 95km from Bali for the 53 crew members.

In earlier reports, Indonesia's Defence Ministry said an oil spill was spotted near the submarine's dive location during an aerial search.

It added that two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist in the search.

MV Swift Rescue, which has a maximum speed of 12 knots and can operate out at sea continuously for up to 28 days, is equipped with a DSAR 6 submersible vessel.

The DSAR 6 is able to plunge into the depths of the sea, attach itself to a crippled submarine, rescue its occupants and take them back up to the ship, where personnel trained in hyperbaric medicine can treat them.

The ship is equipped with recompression chambers, which help prevent and treat decompression sickness, an eight-bed high-dependency ward and a 10-bed sick bay.

In his post, Dr Ng said that Singapore's military ties with Indonesia are very close, built up through bilateral exercises held over the years and engagements at all levels.

"It is only natural that we do whatever we can to assist in times like this. The site for search operations, near Bali, is more than 1,500km away, and waters are deep, which is why MV Swift Rescue sailed off as soon as she could."

He added: "In the meantime, our fervent prayers and hopes go out to the crew of KRI Nanggala, for their safety and resilience, and also to the search and locate teams of the Indonesian navy currently on-site."

Singapore and Indonesia signed a submarine rescue support and cooperation agreement in 2012 for the RSN's submarine rescue system to be made available to the Indonesian navy, whose resources will also support the RSN in the event of a submarine disaster.