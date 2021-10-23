S'pore reports 6 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,598 new infections

SINGAPORE - Six more people between the ages of 61 and 91 have died from complications linked to Covid-19.

Four of them were unvaccinated against the virus, while two of them were vaccinated.

All of them were Singaporeans or Singapore residents. Two were men and four were women, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Oct 23).

This takes Singapore's virus death toll to 300.

MOH said in its daily update that all had various underlying medical conditions. No further details were given.

Saturday was the 34th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,598 new Covid-19 infections in total, comprising 2,804 new cases in the community, 790 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

The local cases included 471 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 169,261.

As at Saturday, there were 17,725 patients in home recovery, 4,796 in community care facilities and 960 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

There were 1,680 patients in hospital. MOH added that 269 people require oxygen supplementation in the general ward, while 91 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU). Another 58 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

So far, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 680,979 people have received their booster shots and another 88,000 have booked their appointments.

