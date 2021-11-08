S'pore reports 2,470 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate at 0.84

SINGAPORE - There were 2,470 new Covid-19 infections reported on Monday (Nov 8), down from 2,553 the day before, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report.

The weekly infection growth rate was at 0.84 on Monday, up from 0.81 on Sunday.

This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

It is the sixth day in a row that the rate has come in below one since MOH started reporting the figure.

The ministry reported 2,307 new cases in the community, 156 in migrant worker dormitories and seven imported cases.

The local cases included 355 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 220,803.

Fourteen people aged between 56 and 98 have also died of complications linked to Covid-19.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH, without giving any further details.

The new deaths take Singapore's total number of fatalities to 511.

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday was at 68.5 per cent, down from 69.9 per cent on Sunday, said MOH.

There are 1,725 patients in hospital, and 301 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards. There are 62 patients who are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU.

There are also 67 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

The Institute of Mental Health saw seven new cases reported on Monday, bringing its cluster to 397 cases. Of these, 371 are patients and 26 are staff members.

Other clusters under close monitoring are MWS Nursing Home in Yew Tee with four new cases, and Acacia home, which has three new cases.

The multi-ministry taskforce announced earlier on Monday that up to five people from the same household will be allowed to dine in together from Nov 10 (Wednesday) at food and beverage outlets, as the Covid-19 situation in the country stabilises.

Vaccinated travellers will also be able to take flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur without quarantine from Nov 29.

