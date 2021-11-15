S'pore reports 2,069 new Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.94

SINGAPORE - There were 2,069 new Covid-19 infections on Monday (Nov 15), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report, up from 1,723 a day earlier.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped to 0.94, down from 0.97 on Sunday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is declining.

The infection growth rate has been below one for three consecutive days after it rose above one last Friday.

There were eight people aged between 71 and 96 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said the ministry, without giving further details.

The new deaths take Singapore’s Covid-19 fatality toll to 594.

The new infections comprised 1,964 cases in the community, 101 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases. Among community cases, there were 323 people aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 239,272.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Monday (Nov 15) was at 63.6 per cent, up from 63.3 per cent on Sunday, said MOH.

There are 1,533 patients in hospital, and 255 patients require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards with 51 who are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU.

There are also 72 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

Among clusters under close monitoring by MOH are PCF Sparkletots at Block 115B Chong Pang, with two new cases, and Jamiyah Nursing Home with three new cases. Iman Childcare in Woodgrove had one new case.

So far, 85 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, 86 per cent have received at least one dose and 21 per cent have received booster shots.

Read the full MOH press release here.