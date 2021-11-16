S'pore reports 2,069 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.88

SINGAPORE - There were 2,069 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 16), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped to 0.88, down from 0.94 on Monday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below 1 shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is declining.

The infection growth rate has been below 1 for four consecutive days after it rose above 1 last Friday.

Eighteen people aged between 67 and 95 died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said the ministry, without giving further details.

The new deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 612.

The new infections comprised 2,021 cases in the community, 43 in migrant worker dormitories and five imported cases.

Among community cases, 355 people are aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 241,341.

