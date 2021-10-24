S'pore reports 15 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,383 new infections

SINGAPORE - Fifteen more people between the ages of 58 and 100 have died of complications linked to Covid-19.

Eight of them were unvaccinated against the virus and one was partially vaccinated while six were vaccinated.

All were Singaporeans, eight of whom were men, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Oct 24).

This takes Singapore's death toll to 315.

MOH said in its daily virus update that all had various underlying medical conditions, with no further details given.

Sunday is the 35th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,383 new Covid-19 infections in total, comprising 2,708 new cases in the community, 667 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

The community cases included 428 seniors above 60 years of age.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 172,644.

As at Sunday, there were 17,862 patients in home recovery, 4,817 in community care facilities and 961 in Covid-19 treatment facilities. There were 1,738 patients in hospital.

MOH added that 278 people require oxygen supplementation in the general ward, while 97 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU). Another 58 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

So far, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 699,542 people have received their booster shots and another 79,000 have booked their appointments.

