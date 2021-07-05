S'pore Prison Service's 75-year history a saga of wartime horrors and peacetime rehabilitation

The 75-year history of the Singapore Prison Service is more of a saga than a mere logbook of jails, jailbirds and jail craft, given its record of pre-1946 wartime horrors and the peacetime punishment and rehabilitation that followed.

The 75th anniversary is an apt time, perhaps, to recall some of its finest hours as the department renews its efforts in the face of evolving challenges, different in form but similar in substance to its past.