S'pore PR is first imported case here since June 14; five fresh infections in community

A Singapore permanent resident who had returned from India later tested positive for Covid-19, making her the first imported case here since June 14.

The 44-year-old was among 246 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

She returned to Singapore on June 24 and was placed on stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility upon arrival.

She developed symptoms on Saturday, and tested positive yesterday.

The woman was initially counted as a community case but later reclassified as an imported one by MOH.

The five community patients confirmed yesterday were two Singaporeans and three work permit holders.

One of the Singaporeans was asymptomatic and was detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of persons deployed to front-line Covid-19 operations.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other Singaporean patient, a 73-year-old man.

Of the three work permit holders, two had been swabbed as part of proactive screening of workers in essential services. The remaining case was asymptomatic and had been tested as he works in front-line Covid-19 operations.

Two of the five community cases are likely to be cases of past infections and no longer infectious, MOH said.

Meanwhile, four new places were added to the list visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious. They are the Mar-siling Lane Market and Cooked Food Centre at 20 Marsiling Lane, Sheng Siong Supermarket at 506 Tampines Central 1, One Supermarket at 201B Tampines Street 21 and Chang Cheng Mee Wah Coffeeshop at the North Link Building at 10 Admiralty Street.​

Update on cases New cases: 246 Imported: 1 In community: 5 (2 Singaporeans; 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 240 Active cases: 5,381 In hospitals: 215 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,166 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 12 Total discharged: 38,488 Discharged yesterday: 515 TOTAL CASES: 43,907

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) also confirmed that a 13-year-old Singaporean student from Rainbow Centre Yishun Park School had contracted Covid-19. Rainbow Centre is a charity which runs schools for people with disabilities. The patient was first announced by MOH on Sunday. She first experienced symptoms on June 10, and was confirmed to be infected on Saturday.

MOE did not say what happened in the 17 days between the development of her symptoms and the confirmation of her infection. However, MOE said the girl had not been in school since Jan 2 due to medical reasons.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 240 cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 43,907.

MOH also announced a new dormitory cluster at 20 Senoko Crescent.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to an average of seven per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of four per day in the past week.