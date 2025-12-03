Singapore pork imports not affected by African swine fever outbreak in Spain: SFA, AVS

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singapore consumers need not steer clear of pork and pork products from Spain, as the Singapore authorities have said that these have not been impacted by the recent African swine fever (ASF) outbreak.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said in a joint reply on Dec 3 that the current outbreak in Barcelona has not been reported to affect farmed pigs.

“The export of pork and pork products from Spain to Singapore is unaffected by the outbreak,” they added.

However, they noted that “there has been some delay of shipment of pork to Singapore” , adding that the Republic is working with the Spanish authorities to facilitate the shipment.

Spain’s Agriculture Ministry on Nov 28 said that it had halted all pork exports to China as a precautionary measure after two wild boars found dead near Barcelona tested positive for the disease for the first time in three decades , Reuters reported.

Spain is the European Union’s leading pork producer , accounting for roughly a quarter of the bloc’s output, ahead of Germany, according to the ministry.

Following this, a number of markets had reacted to its spread , including Taiwan, which said on Nov 29 it had banned all pork products and live pig imports , and Britain, which said on Nov 28 it would temporarily stop imports of pork meat from Catalonia .

In their reply, SFA and AVS said that Singapore has a regionalisation arrangement for African swine fever with Spain.

This means that in the event that farmed pigs are affected, the country will suspend imports from affected establishments and those within a buffer zone.

However, imports from unaffected areas outside the buffer zone may continue.

While African swine fever is a disease affecting pigs, it does not affect humans or pose a food safety concern , the authorities said, adding that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Singapore imports pork from numerous countries such as Australia, Brazil, and Denmark.

From 2023 to 2025 , SFA has accredited new pork sources from P ortugal, Paraguay and South Korea’s Jeju island , the authorities said.

Importers will be able to tap alternative sources should there be a disruption to any one source, they added.

SFA also said that it will continue to monitor Singapore’s pork supply as well as support the industry’s diversification efforts by accrediting new source countries.

“Businesses should also review their business continuity plans and diversify their supplies to minimise any disruptions,” it added.