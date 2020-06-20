S'pore Pools to resume draws, reopen outlets from Monday

Singapore Pools will resume lottery draws and outlet operations from Monday, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Its branches will open on that day. Authorised retail outlets will gradually reopen from that day.

All branches and authorised retailers have been closed since April 7, when Singapore's circuit breaker period began. All other outlets, such as Singapore Pools' Livewire venues and off-course betting centres, will remain closed.

Toto lottery draws will resume next Thursday, 4-D draws next Wednesday, and Singapore Sweep on Aug 5 with the August draw, added Singapore Pools. Draws had been suspended since early April.

Lottery tickets purchased for draws which were postponed after April 5 are valid for the respective upcoming lottery draws.

Singapore Pools also said the validity periods of prize-winning tickets will be extended by 90 days, as prize payment services have been suspended since April 7. This applies to all lottery draws as well as sports and horse-racing events held between Oct 10 last year and April 5 this year.

Safe management measures will be implemented at outlets, such as putting up signs and other public education materials, and deploying assistants on the ground.

All lottery draws will continue to be conducted behind closed doors, in the presence of external auditors, said Singapore Pools. It encouraged all customers, especially those at higher risk, to use its online account betting channel. Visitors to outlets are advised to avoid peak hours and adhere to all measures there.

To prevent overcrowding at outlets, the Toto game will cascade at the second instead of the fourth consecutive draw, with effect from next Thursday.

More information can be found at singaporepools.com.sg/open