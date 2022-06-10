S'pore 'not immune' to becoming more polarised over moral issues: Prof Tommy Koh

SINGAPORE - Singapore is not immune to cultural wars such as those happening in the United States over moral issues like abortion; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+); and gun laws, said Singapore's Ambassador-at-Large Professor Tommy Koh.

His comments came on Friday (June 10) at a discussion - moderated by The Straits Times Foreign Editor Bhagyashree Garekar - that was part of the 37th Singapore Book Fair, organised by SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group.

Speaking to about 70 people at the National Library, Prof Koh discussed his book America: A Singapore Perspective - which he co-authored with diplomats, academics and journalists from the Straits Times - to shed light on why the US today is divided by polarising views on moral issues, and how the Republic too could become increasingly polarised.

"Policies which we think are settled may not be so settled in the future, such as the abortion laws in America. There is a danger that Singapore could become more divided," he said.

Prof Koh, chairman of the Centre for International Law at National University of Singapore, was the country's ambassador to the US from 1984 to 1990. He served as the United Nations' Secretary-General's Special Envoy on a peace mission to Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in 1993.

Along with his co-editor Daljit Singh, a visiting senior fellow at ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, he broached several topics discussed in their book, which is a compilation of 29 essays on the US.

The essays span various aspects of the US including governance, politics, economy, defence, foreign policy and culture.

The book was published by Straits Times Press in December 2021.

The duo also touched on topics salient to today's geopolitical climate, such as the tense relationship between China and the US.

Against the backdrop of security summit Shangri-La Dialogue, currently being held here, Prof Koh mentioned how he was looking forward to seeing the defence ministers of the two superpowers talking to each other, cooperating and considering their countries' common interests.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe met on Friday (June 10) at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The discussion drew many questions from the audience on topics like Singapore's defence and international relations, prompting Mr Singh to say he is happy to see such "lively discussion" among Singaporeans.

Prof Koh said: "I was very impressed to see that our citizens are so well informed and curious about these pressing issues."