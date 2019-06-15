Singapore Muslims can be role model for those elsewhere: Masagos

Singapore Muslims can be a role model for those in other countries, as they live harmoniously among other races and religions here, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday.

To that end, Singapore will hold a conference for religious leaders around the word to discuss how to develop religious guidance for Muslim minorities who want to contribute as citizens in their societies. He was speaking to religious and community leaders and professionals at a Hari Raya get-together dinner.

He also urged the Muslim community to take pride in its achievements and not to doubt itself.

"We are very different from other Muslim minority communities. We need not be apologetic for terrorism, nor do we need to see ourselves as victims," he said.

"We are not liabilities, rather, we contribute to the nation and the economy, and we solve our own problems. We have the trust and respect of society."

