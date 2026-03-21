S’pore ministers visit Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House, discuss ways to enhance cooperation

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Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli (front, left) and Education Minister Desmond Lee (back, left), together with their spouses, were hosted to lunch by the Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail (front, right) and his wife Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor (back, second from left).

SINGAPORE – Two Cabinet ministers attended the Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House on March 21, continuing an annual tradition for Singapore’s leaders.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Minister for Education Desmond Lee, together with their spouses, were hosted to lunch by the Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail and his wife Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on March 21 that Mr Masagos and Mr Lee reaffirmed Singapore’s longstanding cross-border relationship with Johor and discussed ways to enhance the multifaceted cooperation between both sides.

The two ministers also conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to Tunku Ismail and his wife, the ministry added.

In a Facebook post on March 21, Tunku Ismail shared photos of him receiving the Singapore leaders at the Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru.

Also in attendance was Singapore’s Consul-General in Johor Baru Ng Kuan Khai and his wife.

In a Facebook post on the evening of March 21, Mr Lee said: “It was a privilege to take part in this longstanding tradition, which reflects the close and enduring friendship between Singapore and Johor.”

He added that Singapore’s cooperation with Johor has grown from strength to strength over the years, citing initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link as a testament to the deepening partnership.

“Our collaboration continues steadily across many other areas ranging from culture to connectivity,” he said.

Mr Lee said that he and Tunku Ismail also discussed ways to strengthen education cooperation so that Singapore and Johor’s youth can develop greater understanding and ties with each other.

Mr Masagos, in a Facebook post, said the visit had reminded him of how Singapore and Johor share an intertwined history, bound by both friendship and kinship.

“We have nurtured these ties over generations,” he said.

The cooperation between Singapore and Johor today is robust, he said, adding that ideas to strengthen the links between youth in areas such as sports, culture and education were also discussed.

Separately, MFA said on March 21 that Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim will lead a delegation on a three-day visit to Brunei for Hari Raya celebrations.

During their visit from March 22 to 24, they will meet Bruneian leaders to convey Hari Raya greetings on behalf of Singapore’s leaders.

They will also attend the Hari Raya Open House of several Brunei ministers to exchange Hari Raya greetings.

Associate Professor Faishal will be the guest of honour at the Singapore High Commission at Brunei’s Hari Raya Open House on March 23, which will be attended by Brunei ministers, senior officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.

He will be accompanied by his spouse, Madam Hayati Haron, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and his spouse, Madam Afizah Mohd Hassan, as well as Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying.