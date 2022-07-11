S'pore medical journal Annals records its highest impact factor of 8.713

SINGAPORE - The Annals, the official medical journal of the Academy of Medicine, Singapore, recorded its highest impact factor of 8.713 in the latest release of Journal Impact Factor 2021.

This was reported in a press statement by the academy - a professional institution of medical and dental specialists - on July 1.

Impact factor is used as a proxy for the relative importance of a journal within its field and those with higher scores carry more prestige and prominence.

This new score ranks the Annals as the top medical journal in Asia in the competitive medicine (general and internal) category.

The Annals - which scored 2.47 in the previous annual ranking - now belongs to the first quartile of medical journals worldwide. The Lancet, another medical journal, was ranked second last year but moved up to first position this year.

Clarivate is the analytics company that uses a range of scholarly indicators to rank journals according to their influence in the global research community.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services of the Ministry of Health (MOH), said: "I am pleased to see that the Annals has improved its impact factor and is now the top referenced medical journal in Asia, in its category. This is an impressive achievement, reflecting the high quality of the studies submitted to the journal and the subsequent editorial review."

"More clinicians and researchers are making the Annals their first port of call, for research insights that guide their clinical practice. The Annals continues to play an important role supporting clinical and research excellence in our healthcare institutions," he added.

MOH's chief health scientist, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, said as Singapore's health and biomedical research enterprise continues to grow in size and prominence, quality medical journals like the Annals serve a crucial function in promoting the dissemination and exchange of cutting-edge discoveries and ideas, and contributing to the overall intellectual vibrancy of the research ecosystem.

He also applauded the Annals - which was established in 1972 and publishes monthly - on the notable recognition of the quality and value of its work.

Over the past 50 years, the Annals has chronicled Singapore's healthcare transformation, from eradication of tropical infectious diseases such as malaria to an ongoing struggle against diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, cancer, mental health and other chronic diseases, the press statement said.

The Annals has also witnessed a notable increase in submissions on Covid-19.

Associate Professor Raymond Seet, who is the Annals' editor-in-chief, said the new ranking reflects the high quality of medical discussions and vibrant research ecosystem here.

"Singapore is well regarded to employ cutting-edge methods to address key healthcare challenges, especially in emerging infectious diseases and ageing. Lessons learnt from studies into our multi-ethnic population could also provide important insights to the healthcare needs and priorities of other countries in Asia," he added.