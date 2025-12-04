S’pore, Malaysia will jointly study optimal air traffic management

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore and Malaysia are also in talks on new infrastructure that will strengthen the resilience of the water supply.

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia will carry out a joint study on optimising air traffic management, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in an update on outstanding bilateral issues between the two countries.

They are also in talks on new infrastructure that will strengthen the resilience of the water supply, especially in the face of extreme weather changes, he added.

While both countries have different views on the complex issues of water, airspace and maritime boundaries, “as good neighbours, we will continue engaging in good faith”, PM Wong said.

He and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met on Dec 4 in Singapore for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, an annual high-level meet where the two leaders take stock of bilateral cooperation.

Both leaders have guided their officials to continue discussions in a constructive spirit and with mutual respect, said PM Wong.

“We look forward to working with Malaysia to achieve positive and durable outcomes with a balance of benefits for both sides.”

“Even as we continue these discussions, we will ensure that we maintain the positive tenor of our overall relationship, and do not allow these issues to colour or undermine our overall cooperation,” he said.

In a joint statement issued by the two leaders at the end of the retreat, PM Wong and Datuk Seri Anwar “reaffirmed their shared aspiration to resolve outstanding bilateral issues through an amicable and constructive approach, in a spirit of mutual respect, and in accordance with the principles of international law”.

Discussions to continue on water

In the same statement, both leaders said they encouraged continued discussions on the way forward regarding raw and treated water prices through an existing joint technical committee, “without prejudice to each other’s respective long-declared positions on the right to review the prices” under the 1962 Water Agreement.

Singapore and Malaysia have a shared interest in increasing the yield and safeguarding the water quality of the Johor River, said PM Wong at the press conference.

He noted that this will help guard against extreme weather changes or disruption scenarios, meet Johor’s growing needs, and meet Singapore’s needs as provided for under the 1962 agreement.

A newly established technical working group will support the committee on matters related to yield, water quality and the resilience of the river, according to the joint statement.

The water agreement, which expires in 2061, entitles Singapore to draw up to 250 million gallons a day (mgd) of raw water from the Johor River daily. In return, Johor is entitled to a daily supply of treated water of up to 2 per cent or 5 mgd of the water supplied to Singapore.

Singapore pays three sen per thousand gallons of raw water, and sells treated water back to Johor at 50 sen per thousand gallons.

While noting that water supply is not “an immediate pressing issue” due to good rainfall in recent years, PM Wong said demand for water in Johor is rising, due to various growing industries and investments.

“Importantly, we know that extreme weather changes (can) happen – it has happened in the past – we can have dry spells, for example, we could also have disruption scenarios that may not be completely anticipated,” he added.

It is in the light of these considerations that discussions are taking place, he said.

Giving his take on the water discussions, Mr Anwar said “water is no longer a contentious issue, as far as Malaysia is concerned”.

He added that “any discussion in terms of the price mechanism that we initiated in the past will be more complex, because it would also have a negative impact upon the consumers in Johor, so that matter is not being deliberated at length”.

Mr Anwar said Singapore’s proposal to start discussions on potential investments in water infrastructure is important, adding that these concern water capacity and volume, and pollution.

“I think that’s an issue that we – the federal government – and Johor should look at clearly,” he said.

S’pore, Malaysia to conduct joint study on air traffic management

The two leaders said in their joint statement that they had tasked their transport ministers to guide their respective civil aviation authorities in conducting a joint study to optimise East-West Malaysia traffic, and on Singapore’s proposed instrument flight procedures.

PM Wong said the principles and parameters of the joint study have been ironed out, and that the two countries are “moving forward”.

He acknowledged that airspace issues are “not completely resolved yet”, but said discussions are being approached constructively, in “a spirit of working together and trying to find win-win solutions”.

PM Wong also said both delegations had a fruitful discussion on airspace management on Dec 4.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on Dec 4. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

He said the issue is not about sovereignty, but about air traffic management, and meeting the current and future needs of airports – Kuala Lumpur and Senai in Malaysia, and Changi and Seletar in Singapore.

Air traffic volumes have gone up, he said, especially between the east and west of Malaysia, and air traffic management will hence have to be optimised.

Mr Anwar said talks will proceed with “more certainty” if the principle of “free movements” is accepted by both sides.

In the joint statement, both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to review the delegation arrangements for the provision of air traffic services over southern peninsula Malaysia, as recommended and approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 1973.

More time needed to resolve maritime boundaries

Finally, on maritime boundaries, PM Wong said officials on both sides have had several rounds of discussion on the issue.

The contested boundaries are in both the east and west of the border between the two countries.

Both sides better understand each other’s position, but require more time to resolve differences, he said.

Mr Anwar said the maritime boundary issue is complex.

He said he has told PM Wong, as well as Malaysian Cabinet ministers and officials, that an amicable resolution needs to be worked out, “even if it is not in full, at least progress in part”.

Both leaders welcomed the positive progress of a technical working group tasked with determining the actual location of the international boundary in the Johor Strait under a 1995 agreement.

They encouraged the group to maintain close cooperation and continue undertaking the required technical work with diligence and rigour.