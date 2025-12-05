S’pore, Malaysia to increase cross-border taxi quota to 500 each; allow passenger drop-offs anywhere

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The two countries will also work towards improving insurance coverage for these taxis.

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia will gradually increase the quota for licensed taxis from 200 to 500 from each country.

As a start, each country will increase the quota for taxis by 100, prioritised for larger and more premium vehicles that can address the needs of larger groups and business travellers, both transport ministries said in a joint statement on Dec 5.

It added that the two countries aim to do this “subject to (the) effective implementation of safeguards against illegal domestic trips and insurance requirements”.

The statement came after a meeting between Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Singapore Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow at the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat on Dec 4.

The two countries have also agreed to allow cross-border taxis to drop passengers off anywhere outside their home countries, to improve convenience for travellers.

Currently, they are allowed to use only one designated pickup and drop-off point after they cross the border – Larkin Sentral Terminal, the main public transport terminal in Johor Bahru, for Singapore-registered taxis; and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

Foreign taxis will still be allowed to pick up passengers only at designated points, to prevent them from providing local taxi point-to-point services, the statement added.

“We will gradually increase the number of pick-up points for ride-hail or e-hailing app bookings,” it said.

The statement did not say when these announcements would come into effect.

Both countries will also work towards improving the insurance coverage of cross-border taxis, and speeding up claims processing in the event of an accident, it added.

They also agreed to work towards a regulatory regime for cross-border ride-hail and e-hailing platforms and to clearly identify licensed cross-border taxis.

Mr Loke and Mr Siow acknowledged the demand for more convenient cross-border transport services.

To meet this demand, and to curb the provision of illegal services, they agreed for the Land Public Transport Agency of Malaysia and the Land Transport Authority to continue close discussions on enhancements to the cross-border taxi scheme, to achieve these outcomes.

This comes after several months of discussions. The issue of unmet demand for legal cross-border taxi services surfaced in mid-2025, after the Singapore authorities stepped up enforcement against companies offering illegal services .

The clampdown came after ride-hailing drivers in Singapore tipped off the authorities that Malaysia-registered cars were turning up at locations like Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay to ferry passengers within Singapore.

The two countries will also work towards enhancing cross-border bus services for tourism, the statement said.

Both ministers have asked their countries’ agencies to work towards aligning their regulatory regimes and to do so “in the spirit of reciprocity”.

The statement noted that besides taxi services, travellers from both countries rely on cross-border bus services for tourism, including to destinations beyond Johor Bahru.

“While these options have served travellers well, both ministers recognised that a wider range of services can make bus travel a more attractive option.”

These enhancements and principles agreed to by both ministers reflect both countries’ continued commitment to improving cross-border connectivity and the commuting experience for travellers between Singapore and Malaysia.

The statement added that officials from both countries will keep up their close engagement, and work expeditiously towards an agreement on and implementation of enhancements to cross-border taxi and bus services.

It noted that land transport links between Singapore and Malaysia are among the busiest in the world, reflecting the strong business linkages and people-to-people ties.

Further improvements to the convenience of cross-border passenger transport services can benefit both travellers and facilitate fairer competition between transport providers and drivers in both countries, it said.

In a Facebook post on Dec 5, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said the two sides are committed to improving cross-border taxi services to better meet the needs of travellers, while curbing illegal services.

“These measures aim to make cross-border travel more seamless, safe and efficient for all,” she added.