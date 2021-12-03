S'pore-made Acumen Diagnostics' PCR kits able to detect both Omicron, Delta variants

SINGAPORE - The battle to fend off new Covid-19 variant Omicron has got a boost from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits developed by home-grown medical technology firm Acumen Diagnostics.

Its two PCR test kits - Acu-Corona 2.0 and Acu-Corona Duplex - which can detect the Delta variant can now also identify Omicron. These kits are already in use.

It was reported on Thursday (Dec 2) that two imported Covid-19 cases have preliminarily tested positive for the Omicron variant in Singapore.

The Acu-Corona test targets two Covid-19 genes - RdRp and E, which is present in both the Omicron and Delta variants.

Acu-Corona Duplex test targets the E and S genes.

Acumen Diagnostics said on Friday (Dec 3) that since the kits are locally manufactured, they can be deployed quickly and cost about half the price of imported ones.

Acumen currently operates two laboratories that can process 7,000 diagnostic tests daily.

Dr Ong Siew Hwa, who is its chief executive officer and chief scientist, said: "With PCR tests remaining the gold standard to detect Covid-19, Acumen Diagnostics remains well-positioned to help Singapore tackle this new challenge posed by the virus."

The Omicron variant has upset the reopening of travel in many countries.

In Singapore, tighter border measures took effect from 11.59pm on Thursday (Dec 2), and three planned vaccinated travel lanes for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been postponed indefinitely.