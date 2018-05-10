Singapore looks forward to developing constructive relationship with next Malaysian leadership: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore looks forward to developing a "constructive relationship" with the next Malaysian leadership, and to work with it to take bilateral ties forward, benefitting both Singaporeans and Malaysians, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Mr Lee said that both neighbours have enjoyed good relations and close cooperation for many years, with successive Malaysian leaders.

"While Malaysian politics are for Malaysians to decide, Singapore wishes Malaysia all the best in its political development," he wrote.

Singaporeans had closely tracked Malaysia's 14th General Election, the results of which rolled in overnight. Opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan, led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, won in a surprise victory over incumbent Barisan Nasional, headed by Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Said Mr Lee: "Many Singaporeans would have followed the news about the Malaysian election yesterday. It is clear that the outcome represents a major change in Malaysian politics. We are now awaiting the formation of a new government."

He added: "We are following the situation closely. As Malaysia's closest neighbour, we have a vested interest in Malaysia's stability and prosperity."

Earlier in the morning, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam wrote on Facebook that the results represent "a clear vote for change in Malaysia".

"And it was across the board - Malays, Chinese, Indians and even the Dayaks in Sarawak. Wish Malaysia well, and hope we continue to work together for mutual good of our people."

Also posting on the social media platform, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin wrote: "Stunning results in the Malaysian GE! Our Malaysian friends have made their choice and spoken out decisively. Congratulations!

"We look forward to working with the new Government and leaders, and to continue to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries.We wish Malaysia well."