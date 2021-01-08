S'pore leaders shocked, saddened by the violence

Singapore leaders have expressed shock at the violence that has broken out in the United States, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

In a Facebook post, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said he hoped the events in the US on Wednesday afternoon (early yesterday, Singapore time) would come to a peaceful end.

"(I) have been up, watching shocking scenes in the US Congress where protesters have entered the chamber, stopped proceedings and forced members to flee... We hope this ends peacefully. It is a sad day," he wrote on Facebook.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said on Facebook that the events which had transpired in Washington were "unbelievable", and added that he hoped for the situation to stabilise, and for peace and order to prevail. "There is always due process, and the rule of law needs to be respected. When individuals and groups decide to take the law into their own hands, it will essentially be mob justice...

"Every society is subject to the same dynamics and pressures. We all need to reflect on how we wish to approach this discourse in our respective societies."

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans in the US to remain vigilant, monitor the local news closely and follow the advice of the local authorities.

Singaporeans should also take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, and avoid areas where demonstrations are occurring, it said in a statement. They are also strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA.