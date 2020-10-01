S'pore leaders congratulate China on its National Day

President Halimah Yacob has written to Chinese President Xi Jinping to convey her best wishes on the occasion of the 71st anniversary today of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has also written to Premier Li Keqiang to congratulate him. Their letters were released by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In her letter, President Halimah said China has made immense progress over seven decades, particularly after the launch of its reform and opening-up policy in 1978.

It is now the world's second-largest economy and a top trading partner for many countries, including Singapore. Amid the pandemic, China has been one of the first countries to control the outbreak and revive its economy, she wrote.

Singapore-Sino relations have grown in tandem with China's development, President Halimah added, noting that this year is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"In the short span of thirty years, our bilateral ties have strengthened significantly and broken new ground in diverse areas. As we step into a post-Covid-19 world, I am certain that our two countries will continue to work closely together for the mutual benefit of our peoples."

She added that she and her husband looked forward to meeting President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan again in Beijing during a forthcoming state visit to China.

In his letter, PM Lee said China's remarkable growth over the past decades, lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, was testament to the tenacity of its people.

"Even in an increasingly uncertain global environment, I am confident that China will continue to grow and contribute to the stability and prosperity of our region and the world."

PM Lee noted that bilateral relations have steadily strengthened and cooperation between the two countries is substantial and ambitious, ranging from building industrial parks to developing sustainable eco-cities to enhancing Singapore-China connectivity.

Leaders on both sides have remained in close contact during the pandemic, and both sides are working on new areas of cooperation in public health management and vaccine research and development, he added. Both countries work closely in multilateral fora too, PM Lee said, and Singapore is looking forward to marking the 30th anniversary of Asean-China relations next year.

"We also look forward to the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership later this year, which will be a timely affirmation of our joint commitment to upholding a rules-based multilateral trading system."