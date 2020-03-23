S'pore landmarks turn blue to mark World Water Day

From Gardens by the Bay to the Helix Bridge to the Esplanade, 39 local landmarks were lit up in blue to mark World Water Day yesterday.

The light-up came under national water agency PUB's City Turns Blue initiative, started in 2014, to show Singapore's commitment towards water sustainability and its support for water conservation.

Among the 39 landmarks were 15 that were joining in the initiative for the first time, including Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura as well as Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, along with Nee Soon East Community Club, Jurong Point and Our Tampines Hub in the heartland.

The landmarks were lit up in the evenings from Friday to yesterday.

Tour boats run by Water B were also adorned in blue lights as they sailed down the Singapore River.

The Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, also lit up the Singapore Chancery building in blue for the second consecutive year.

The UN designated March 22 as World Water Day as a reminder that water is a critical resource that should be cherished and protected.

Last year, 30 local landmarks were bathed in blue, including Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and White Sands shopping mall.