S'pore, KL discuss plans for economic recovery

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat met Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in a videoconference on Tuesday, where they discussed economic recovery plans.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr Heng said that his discussion with Tengku Zafrul centred on the Covid-19 situation in both countries as well as globally.

Mr Heng said: "We shared learning points on this battle - from measures to contain the spread of the virus, to support for our companies and households.

"We also discussed how we can steer our economies towards recovery as we gradually reopen, and explored areas to strengthen bilateral cooperation."

Singapore will end its circuit breaker measures on June 1 and gradually open up in three phases, while Malaysia's conditional movement control order is set to end on June 9.

Mr Heng added that they reaffirmed the longstanding and multi-faceted bilateral relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and the need to work with each other.

"I also wished Tengku Zafrul an advance Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri! Looking forward to meeting him in person when the pandemic passes."

It was the second time the two leaders had spoken since Tengku Zafrul took office on March 10 as part of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's new Cabinet.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Tengku Zafrul thanked Mr Heng for receiving his call, and said that "tough times shall be endured together, stronger".

He said the meeting was a meaningful sharing session on facing the health and economic challenges during the Covid-19 outbreak, and how both nations can work together to overcome them.

"My prayers to you and all Singaporeans during this difficult time. Be strong and stay safe always."