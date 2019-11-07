Singapore items at Shanghai expo - chilli crab, durians, massage chairs

SHANGHAI • Mao Shan Wang durians, vacuum-packed chilli crab and massage chairs - these are some of the products Singapore companies are showcasing at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year.

Eighty-four companies from Singapore are taking part in the six-day mega trade fair in Shanghai, which began on Tuesday and is focused solely on imports for China.

Four Seasons Durian, a first-time exhibitor at the expo, is hoping to get Chinese consumers hooked on its durian products, including Mao Shan Wang durian ice cream, durian mochi and durian pizza.

Company director Joyce Chan said demand for the "king of fruits" has been rising steadily in China, adding that she could customise durian products to the tastes of Chinese consumers and was looking for a local partner to establish a presence in the country.

"I sell D13 and XO and Mao Shan Wang durians. Once the Chinese try, they will know these are different from the durians they have," she said.

China's middle class is growing rapidly, and many companies are targeting consumers who are becoming more sophisticated, worldly and curious about things outside of their country.

Hence, Mr Terence Tan is hoping his Santus wine preservation system, which can keep opened wine bottles fresh for up to a month, will be a bestseller. "There are 80 million people in China drinking imported wine - this is the middle class travelling and seeing the world outside China," he said.

A number of companies are also banking on providing services to China's growing market.

Architecture firm RSP is looking for potential collaborators to expand its presence in China, as the country rapidly urbanises.

"Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region are the most active regions for China's economic development, and they are similar to Singapore in a number of aspects," said Ms Shi Lu, RSP's China managing director.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who toured the Singapore booths at the expo yesterday and spoke to exhibitors, encouraged businesses to not see China as a "monolithic market".

He said they should venture beyond China's more developed first-tier and coastal cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

"The question is whether we are bold enough to venture beyond our comfort zone... into other parts of China to explore those opportunities," he added.