Passengers can travel to more US cities on single ticket under SIA-Southwest Airlines tie-up

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The partnership, which will connect places where the two airlines ply, will allow travellers to fly to nearly 120 destinations in the US.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers can now travel to more cities in the United States on a single ticket under a new tie-up between the national carrier and Southwest Airlines.

The partnership, which will connect places where the two airlines ply, will allow travellers to fly to nearly 120 destinations in the US. It was announced in a Southwest Airlines media statement on June 8.

SIA passengers will connect to Southwest Airlines’ network of US destinations by transiting through Los Angeles, Seattle-Tacoma, and San Francisco.

Tickets are available through SIA’s website, travel agents, and travel sites, the US carrier said.

SIA joins seven other carriers partnered with Southwest Airlines to connect destinations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Other airlines in Southwest’s portfolio include China Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Icelandair, and Turkish Airlines .

The Straits Times has contacted SIA for more information.