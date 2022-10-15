S'pore, Indonesia strengthen defence ties with 34th edition of military exercise

SINGAPORE - Defence cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia has gone up another notch with more than 130 troops from the Singapore Army and 140 soldiers from the Indonesia Army (TNI-AD) taking part in an annual bilateral exercise.

Held in Bekasi in West Java, the 34th edition of Exercise Safkar Indopura started on Oct 8 and is slated to end on Oct 17.

The Ministry of Defence said the exercise allowed both armies to strengthen mutual understanding and deepen interpersonal bonds.

This was done through exchanges in urban operations and planning processes, cross-training and a familiarisation shoot with the SAR 21 rifle and the Pindad SS2 Assault Rifle-V1.

Mindef said the exercise concluded with a combined brigade planning exercise which ended in a battalion-level field training exercise at the Dawuan Training Area.

The closing ceremony of the flagship bilateral exercise was officiated by Singapore Armed Force's Chief of Army, Major-General (MG) David Neo, and TNI's Chief of Staff TNI-AD (Kasad), General Dudung Abdurachman, on Oct 15.

MG Neo said: "For the past 33 years, Exercise Safkar Indopura has seen the participation of generations of SAF and TNI-AD soldiers... It was only through these bilateral interactions that both armies benefited significantly from the mutual trust, strengthened professional cooperation but most importantly built strong friendship.

"I am confident that our friendship and the camaraderie forged will continue to last and be remembered for years to come."

The exercise was first conducted in 1989, with both countries also involved in activities including army visits, professional exchanges and course attendances.