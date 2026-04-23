S’pore govt pledges almost $128k in support of Jordan-led humanitarian efforts for war-torn Lebanon

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The remains of a home destroyed by the Israeli army in the southern Lebanese village of Beit Lif, in the Bint Jbeil district, on April 22.

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SINGAPORE – Singapore has pledged US$100,000 (S$127,600) in support of international efforts led by Jordan for Lebanon, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The Government has been closely following the concerning humanitarian situation in Lebanon, said MFA in a statement on April 23 , and the sum is pledged to Jordan’s Humanitarian Assistance Initiative for Lebanon .

This contribution will go towards the provision of medical supplies, food assistance, shelter and hygiene needs of civilians in Lebanon, the ministry said.

More than 2,400 people in Lebanon have been killed in Israeli attacks and over a million displaced, according to the Lebanese authorities, after Lebanon was drawn into the US-Israeli war with Iran on March 2 by Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

According to Lebanese government estimates, more than 62,000 housing units in the country have been destroyed by Israeli attacks in Israel’s latest war with Hezbollah.

A 10-day, US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is set to expire on April 26 . Both countries are expected to meet in Washington on April 23 , with Beirut seeking an extension of the ceasefire.

In its April 23 statement, Singapore’s MFA said: “We urge all sides to adhere to the existing ceasefire in Lebanon, engage in negotiations for lasting resolution to the conflict, and prioritise the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.”