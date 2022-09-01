S'pore giving $70k to aid Red Cross' efforts

The Singapore Government will provide US$50,000 (S$70,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' public fund-raising efforts for Pakistan, which has been devastated by massive floods recently.

The Singapore Red Cross had earlier pledged $50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities in Pakistan, including food, emergency shelter, water and sanitation solutions, as well as hygiene items.

Relentless monsoon rains have flooded a third of the nation and killed more than 1,100 people. The rains have unleashed Pakistan's worst flooding in more than a decade.

The authorities are struggling to speed up aid delivery to more than 33 million people.

The Singapore Red Cross' secretary-general and chief executive Benjamin William said on Monday: "The increased risks of water-borne diseases, and the lack of clean water and proper shelter, would put a further strain on Pakistan's health system."

The group's public fund-raising appeal will run until Nov 30. To donate, go to Redcross.sg/ PakistanFloodsResponse