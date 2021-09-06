S'pore gig workers keen on more safeguards in issues like CPF, work injuries

SINGAPORE - For three years, Mr Dzulfiqar Ismail, 31, worked full-time as a food delivery rider to support his elderly parents and young daughter.

He enjoyed the rush and the flexibility of the work. But without mandatory contributions to his Central Provident Fund to help him save up for a flat and no real career progression, he decided to look elsewhere.

Now a part-time stock-taker and cleaner, he does food delivery as a side gig. "It is a good way to earn some cash," he told The Straits Times. "But it is not something I see myself doing (full-time) in the next five years."

Mr Dzulfiqar's story is common among gig workers who rely on online platforms such as ride-hailing and food delivery firms for their livelihood. Gig work is appealing because it pays more, gives them better liquidity, and is flexible.

But an accident, a bout of illness, or even a day off could mean not being able to pay the bills. Inconsistent earnings, made worse by Covid-19 regulations, also make it hard to save for retirement.

These are longstanding issues, say observers and labour MPs, and the pandemic has thrown them into sharp relief.

So the announcement last week that an advisory committee will look into these concerns and give platform workers better protection is timely and welcome news.

Gig workers are considered self-employed people, of whom there are more than 200,000. They are not covered under the Employment Act and do not get basic job protections as regular employees.

Yet, they are for all intents and purposes "just like employees", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech on Aug 29.

Senior research fellow Ng Kok Hoe from the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the pandemic has heightened deep economic insecurities faced by such workers.

Covid-19 has intensified the volatility of demand for platform services, while those made jobless by the pandemic have taken on such work due to the low barrier to entry, increasing competition.

Hence, all options need to be on the table, and the committee chaired by Ms Goh Swee Chen, who also chairs the Nanyang Technological University's Board of Trustees and National Arts Council, should not feel constrained by ideological commitments, he said.

Dr Ng raised two key issues - income predictability and stability, and the need to integrate these workers into the CPF system.

"We sometimes hear the objection that employee contributions will only further reduce workers' take-home income. But this is only a problem because pay is inadequate in the first place," he said.

"Platform workers should not have to choose between disposable income for meeting immediate needs and savings to meet long-term needs."

Mr Lawrence Quek, 40, a full-time private-hire driver for three years, does not contribute consistently to his CPF.

Welcoming proposals to mandate CPF contributions from gig workers and the platforms, he suggested pegging them to monthly earnings.

Guidelines that standardise remuneration rates across the various platforms would also help.

He said mandatory leave is also important. "Sometimes, I feel tired, but I still need to drive."

For Mr Mohammad Ruzhael Marwazi, 20, who spends about 20 hours a week as a delivery rider, work injury compensation is another issue. The ITE student, who was featured during the National Day Rally for making an award-winning short film on the difficulties faced by delivery workers, cited his own experience doing deliveries as a gig worker and as an employee for a pizza chain.

When he got into an accident while delivering pizza, his former employer covered his medical expenses.

When he got into a similar accident as a gig worker, he had to pay for his own medical bills and was out of work for about three days.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay said one way to solve this is by including gig workers in the Work Injury Compensation Act (Wica).

There should also be greater transparency from online platforms on their compensation and incentive structures, with adequate notice of adjustments given to workers, he added.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo said there is an imbalance of power between gig workers and the online platforms.

"They need to have a collective voice, so the company can have a counterpart to negotiate with and establish something that is fair and equitable," he added.

Ms Goh Seow Hui, a partner at law firm Bird & Bird ATMD, said the committee could explore several legal options, including expanding the statutory definition of "employee" in the Employment Act, amending laws to expand the platform company's obligations towards gig workers, or drawing up brand new legislation covering only gig workers.

It is also possible the Employment Act may be amended to recognise a new category of workers, in addition to employees.

This would be an intermediate class of workers who enjoy some but not all of the protections and entitlements of employees, such as annual leave. This is the model adopted in the United Kingdom.

However, whether Singapore should adopt the UK model needs to be a matter of careful debate, said Ms Goh, who warned that over-legislation may have a stifling effect on the gig economy.

Mr Tay said the UK model is not without its downsides as it also runs the risk of employers attempting to re-classify current employees into this new "worker" class to escape some of their obligations.

Mr Choo said the committee needs due time and space to evaluate the trade-offs. The gig economy, he added, is "a natural evolution of the workforce and we do want it to be viable".

"Ultimately, it boils down to how we want the worker to be treated. The committee can only recommend structures. At the end, we must also, as a society, treat the workers with respect," he said.