S'pore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to make working visit to Italy

SINGAPORE - Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to Italy from Sunday (June 27) to July 1.

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan will attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Rome, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

After that, Dr Balakrishnan will head to Matera to attend the Group of 20 (G-20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

He will also attend the Foreign and Development Joint Ministerial Session, and the Development Ministerial Session.

All the meetings are at the invitation of Mr Di Maio, as Italy is the president of the G-20 this year.

Singapore is convenor of the Global Governance Group, which comprises 30 small and medium-sized members of the United Nations and contributes regularly to G-20 discussions.

The MFA said the G-20 Foreign and Development Ministers will focus on strengthening multilateralism, global governance, food security, as well as sustainable recovery in developing countries, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Minister Balakrishnan will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of these meetings," the ministry said.

During his trip, Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the MFA.