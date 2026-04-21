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The National Environment Agency also identified 24 dengue clusters from January to March 2026, a decrease of about 56 per cent from the previous quarter.

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SINGAPORE – There were 410 dengue cases in Singapore between January and March , a 29.2 per cent decrease from the 579 cases reported in the previous quarter.

One death was reported in the last three months, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its quarterly dengue surveillance data released on April 21 .

The agency identified 24 dengue clusters from January to March, a decrease of about 56 per cent from the previous quarter. Among the 24 clusters, 22 were closed in the same period.

The number of mosquito breeding habitats also fell by about 36 per cent from the previous three months.

Associate Professor Justin Chu from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine said the drop in dengue cases can be attributed to a combination of factors.

These include “herd immunity, environmental and epidemiological conditions, and robust vector control strategies”, said Prof Chu, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

“NEA’s Project Wolbachia is emerging as a particularly impactful and scalable intervention in Singapore’s dengue control ecosystem,” he added.

First launched in 2016 , Project Wolbachia is an initiative to combat the spread of dengue by controlling the Aedes mosquito population here.

The project, which will cover more than 800,000 households in Singapore by October, involves releasing lab-grown male mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria in high-risk dengue areas.

When these mosquitoes, which do not bite, mate with females, the eggs produced will not hatch. This reduces the mosquito population, thus lowering the risk of dengue transmission over time.

In 2025, there were 4,036 dengue cases in Singapore – a 70 per cent drop from the 13,651 recorded in 2024.

Still, the public should continue to take steps to protect themselves from dengue.

While fewer mosquito breeding habitats can contribute to lowering transmission risk, Prof Chu said, it does not eliminate the need for continued vigilance and control efforts.