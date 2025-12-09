Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru to move to Mid Valley Southkey on Dec 10

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Consulate-General's new address will be at level 29 of the South Tower of Mid Valley Southkey.

Singapore's Consulate-General in Johor Bahru will be located on level 29 of the South Tower at Mid Valley Southkey from Dec 10.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Alessia Mah

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s Consulate-General in Johor Bahru will operate from its new premises at Mid Valley Southkey from Dec 10, the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Dec 9.

The consulate will be located on level 29 of the South Tower at Mid Valley Southkey (No. 1 Persiaran Southkey 1, Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor.)

The new office can be contacted on +60 7-335-0130.

The operating hours of the Consulate-General remain unchanged: 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on weekdays only, excluding public holidays.

Consular services will continue to be available at its current premises in Johor Bahru City Square Office Tower up to Dec 9.

Singapore citizens who require assistance may continue to contact the current office on +60 7-226-5012.

The website and e-mail address remain unchanged at

https://jb.mfa.gov.sg

and

singcon_jhb@mfa.sg

, respectively.

More on this topic
S’pore, Malaysia deepen collaboration; continue talks on longstanding issues in ‘constructive spirit’
New Sabah, Sarawak consulates among outcomes from Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.