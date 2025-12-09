Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru to move to Mid Valley Southkey on Dec 10

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s Consulate-General in Johor Bahru will operate from its new premises at Mid Valley Southkey from Dec 10, the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Dec 9.

The consulate will be located on level 29 of the South Tower at Mid Valley Southkey (No. 1 Persiaran Southkey 1, Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor.)

The new office can be contacted on +60 7-335-0130.

The operating hours of the Consulate-General remain unchanged: 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on weekdays only, excluding public holidays.

Consular services will continue to be available at its current premises in Johor Bahru City Square Office Tower up to Dec 9.

Singapore citizens who require assistance may continue to contact the current office on +60 7-226-5012.