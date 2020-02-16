Singapore confirms 5 new cases, all with known links

Five more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed here, bringing the total number to 72, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Three are linked to the cluster at the Grace Assembly of God church, and one to the cluster at a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site. The last is a non-medical contact of a doctor who was earlier infected.

None of the new cases has a recent travel history to China.

With 16 confirmed, Grace Assembly of God has the largest cluster of cases. It has suspended services and activities for the next two weeks.

Other churches are doing the same or implementing precautionary measures like temperature taking.

Meanwhile, one more patient, a 32-year-old woman, has been discharged. In all, 18 have fully recovered from the infection and are no longer in hospital.

Most of the 54 other confirmed cases who are still in hospital are stable or improving, said MOH.

Six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.