SMU unveils two bond-free study awards to support entrepreneurship

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Management University (SMU) unveiled two new bond-free study awards on Monday (Aug 15) to promote real-world learning opportunities for its undergraduate and postgraduate students, and to improve their entrepreneurial knowledge, skills and exposure to global trends.

The Tolaram Global Innovation Immersion (TGII) and Tolaram Entrepreneurship Venture (TEV) Awards are supported by the Tolaram Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fund, to which the Singapore conglomerate, which has businesses in consumer goods, fintech, infrastructure and industrials, made a contribution of $600,000 to in 2021.

Mr Hugh Edmiston, SMU's senior vice-president of administration, said at an event on Monday to thank Tolaram: "We are grateful for (Tolaram's) support in... enabling entrepreneurial ventures among students at SMU. Their generosity is a much-valued investment into the ideas and dreams of our future generations."

The TGII Award is given to full-time undergraduates in any discipline and year of study to pursue an internship at overseas companies curated by the SMU Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, as part of its Global Innovation and Immersion programme. The award covers all related expenses, including airfare and accommodation.

Twelve students were selected for this award for the 2021/22 academic year, including fourth-year economics and data science and analytics student Bey Sheenin, who was a business and product strategy intern at Paris-based start-up Flitter from May to July this year.

The 22-year-old recalled that she once had to lead a project by herself with minimal help from her managers, and was eventually told that her work was good enough to be shown to investors.

She said: "At a start-up, everybody has an important role, even interns. I was glad that I was able to do something meaningful, even during the short period of time that I was there."

The TEV Award is given to full-time undergraduates in any discipline and year of study at SMU, as well as postgraduate students with their own business ventures. It provides student entrepreneurs financial support to work on their start-ups during the summer vacation.

Valued at $5,000 each, 20 students were selected for the award for the 2021/22 academic year.

Ms Sherritze Lew, 22, was one such recipient. She used the funds to work on her start-up Aerealm, a digital marketing platform that offers marketing services for self-employed individuals.

She and her co-founder started the company in 2019 and were feeling burnt out after having worked on it for several years. However, their passion for the project was re-ignited after they were paired up with a mentor as part of the award.

"As a small start-up, we had always been centred around small-scale aims, which we felt were more attainable, but our mentor taught us that we should always aim higher," she said.