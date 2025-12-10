S’pore, China armies holding bilateral exercise at Safti City for first time

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be conducting a bilateral exercise in the Republic from Dec 10 to 17 .

The joint military training exercise, Exercise Cooperation , is in its seventh iteration , and will centre on urban counter-terrorism operations , said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement on Dec 10 .

The exercise, which was inaugurated in 2009 , will feature a battalion-level field training exercise , Mindef said, adding that it will be conducted at Safti City for the first time .

Safti City, Singapore’s first high-rise urban training facility , was launched earlier in March .

It is equipped with smart instrumentation to provide real-time feedback to support training for a wider range of operations, including counter-terrorism , the ministry said.

The exercise will involve 90 personnel from the SAF’s 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion , and 90 from the PLA’s Southern Theatre Command Army’s 74th Army Group , Mindef said.

Soldiers from the Singapore Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army exchanging commemorative patches during the opening ceremony of the exercise. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

During the exercise, Mindef said, participants from both armies will also engage in tactical drills, small-arms live firing, use of drones for basic reconnaissance and patrol, and cohesion activities.

“These interactions aim to strengthen professional exchanges and enhance people-to-people ties,” Mindef added.

At the opening ceremony on Dec 10 , Chief of Staff of the 3rd Singapore Division , Colonel Yow Thiam Poh , said: “Exercise Cooperation demonstrates the warm and friendly defence ties between Singapore and China.

“It builds mutual trust between the PLA and the Singapore Army, and allows our people from both sides to strengthen relationships and build bonds.”

His counterpart , Brigade Commander of the 74th Army Group , Senior Colonel Chen Wenyan , said he hopes that all participants will uphold combat standards on the field, and that they will take the opportunity to refine their skills and enhance operational competencies.

He said: “We must persist in mutual learning, share experiences, and improve capability together.

“We must continue to build consensus, deepen understanding, and strengthen mutual trust through win-win cooperation.”

In the Dec 10 statement, Mindef said that both defence establishments interact regularly through high-level engagements, mutual visits, academic exchanges and the cross-attendance of courses.