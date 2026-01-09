Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Palestinian woman cooking amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on Dec 31.

SINGAPORE – Local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) has launched a fund-raising campaign to support early recovery and rehabilitation in Gaza.

In a statement on Jan 8, RLAF said it would be partnering with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to launch the Aid for Gaza 2026 campaign, which focuses on restoring basic services and essential infrastructure for vulnerable communities in the war-torn territory.

The campaign will run from Jan 8 to March 31, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan.

“Following the ceasefire implemented in late 2025, Gaza continues to face severe shortages of water, food and sanitation. With widespread destruction of homes and basic services, the focus has shifted from emergency relief to sustainable recovery,” RLAF said.

“Sustained international support is required to rebuild community infrastructure and restore life-saving services, including health services, and shelter assistance.”

The funds raised for this campaign will be split evenly between the two organisations.

ERC, which channels vital supplies to Gaza via the Egyptian border, will use the funds to provide tents and shelters, deploy mobile health clinics for basic healthcare needs, and set up community kitchens to provide hot meals and strengthen support networks among Gazans.

UNICEF, which provides crucial aid to children and families affected by conflict, will complement these efforts by supporting recovery in areas of priority for Gazans, including health services, learning and psychosocial support for displaced children and families.

The public can donate via:

PayNow : Key in RLAF’s UEN 200910530ZRLA and indicate “AIDFORGAZA2026” under remarks.

Interbank transfer : To be made to RLAF’s OCBC current account 601313315001.

Cheque : Make it out to RLAF, indicating the donor’s name, NRIC or UEN for tax-deductible donations, contact number and “AIDFORGAZA2026” at the back of the cheque, and mail it to RLAF at Masjid Yusof Ishak, 10 Woodlands Drive 17, Singapore 737740.

Giving.sg: Visit the aid for Gaza 2026 (Recovery and Rehabilitation) page.

RLAF’s website

In-person collections: Will be held at participating mosques across Singapore between Jan 16 and 22 . Donation boxes will be marked with the RLAF logo and the purpose of the appeal.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said he welcomed the launch of the campaign.

“This initiative reflects Singapore’s continued commitment to support the people of Gaza as efforts shift from emergency relief towards early recovery and rebuilding,” said Associate Professor Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs.

“Working closely with our trusted partners and with the support of the wider community, we will help restore essential services and provide much-needed support and care to families as they rebuild their lives with dignity and hope during this critical phase.”

Palestinians amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on Jan 6. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in December that the Government will contribute $1 million as seed money to support public fund-raising efforts for humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

This amount will be equally disbursed to the Singapore Red Cross, RLAF, Humanity Matters and Mercy Relief to fund water, sanitation, hygiene, food and other relief efforts in Gaza.

In November, RLAF said that it would focus on long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts in Gaza, with new projects aimed at supporting healthcare and education.

In addition to past efforts to aid the situation in Gaza , RLAF has previously appealed for public donations to aid Indonesian and Sri Lankan flood victims, as well as communities affected by natural disasters in Afghanistan and Pakistan .

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October, following a deadly war waged by Israel in response to Hamas’ unprecedented Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel that saw militants kill about 1,200 people and abduct 251 others, according to Israeli figures.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, with more than 400 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers killed since it took effect .

A view of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians near the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on Dec 31. PHOTO: REUTERS

Nearly 80 per cent of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged by the war, according to UN data, leaving infrastructure decimated.

About 1.5 million of Gaza’s more than two million residents have lost their homes , said Mr Amjad Al-Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGOs Network – a group of about 30 Palestinian non-governmental organisations – in Gaza.

Nearly all of Gaza’s residents now live in makeshift homes or damaged buildings.

Israel, on Jan 1, suspended 37 foreign humanitarian organisations from accessing the Gaza Strip after they refused to share lists of their Palestinian employees with government officials.

NGOs included in the ban have been ordered to cease their operations by March 1.