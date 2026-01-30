For subscribers
S’pore buyers dealing with online seller paid $70k for K-pop goods that never arrived
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – Mr Chew Yi Jian was seven months into dealing with a purported K-pop goods seller when he realised he never received any of his orders despite paying more than $1,000.
The 28-year-old, who works in human resources, had made payment for merchandise of K-pop singer G-Dragon, such as lightsticks, keyrings and other wearable items.