S’pore buyers dealing with online seller paid $70k for K-pop goods that never arrived

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Chew Yi Jian said the purported seller sent a G-Dragon folding fan for his birthday, but has not delivered any of the K-pop goods, worth more than $1,000, he has paid for.

SINGAPORE – Mr Chew Yi Jian was seven months into dealing with a purported K-pop goods seller when he realised he never received any of his orders despite paying more than $1,000.

The 28-year-old, who works in human resources, had made payment for merchandise of K-pop singer G-Dragon, such as lightsticks, keyrings and other wearable items.