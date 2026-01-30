Straitstimes.com header logo

S’pore buyers dealing with online seller paid $70k for K-pop goods that never arrived

Mr Chew Yi Jian said the purported seller sent a G-Dragon folding fan worth $15 for his birthday, but has not delivered any of his orders for more than $1,000 worth of K-pop merchandise goods he has paid.

PHOTO: CHEW YI JIAN

Rosalind Ang

SINGAPORE – Mr Chew Yi Jian was seven months into dealing with a purported K-pop goods seller when he realised he never received any of his orders despite paying more than $1,000.

The 28-year-old, who works in human resources, had made payment for merchandise of K-pop singer G-Dragon, such as lightsticks, keyrings and other wearable items.

