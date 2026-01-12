S’pore-bound United Airlines flight from San Francisco diverted to Manila owing to medical emergency

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A United Airlines (UA) airplane that was headed to Singapore from San Francisco was forced to make a landing in Manila on Jan 12 after a passenger had a medical emergency.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, the airline said that Flight UA1 from San Francisco to Singapore was diverted to Manila, landing safely to address a passenger medical emergency.

The flight had 193 passengers and 14 crew on board the initial 17-hour flight.

However, the aircraft, a Boeing 787-9, will remain in Manila for the night, “due to the crew exceeding their allowed duty hours”, UA said.

UA added that the flight from Manila to Singapore is scheduled for 7.25am on Jan 13. Passengers were notified via an e-mail that was seen by ST. No announcements were made in person.

Meanwhile, the airline has provided affected passengers with hotel accommodation and meal vouchers.

Flight UA1 left San Francisco at 11.13pm on Jan 10 (3.13pm on Jan 11, Singapore time) and was scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 8am on Jan 12.

A check on Changi Airport’s website showed that the Jan 12 incoming flight was cancelled.

A passenger who was on board the flight, and who declined to be named, said paramedics, flight attendants and passengers with a medical background assisted the unconscious passenger by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

The man was found unconscious in his seat about 14 hours after take-off, and cabin crew asked passengers with medical expertise to lend a hand.