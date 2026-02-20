Singapore beverage chain Fruce shutters last outlet in Orchard Road after 9 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore beverage chain Fruce was known for its fruit drinks with unique flavours such as durian and cempedak.

SINGAPORE – Local beverage chain Fruce has shuttered its last outlet in Wisma Atria shopping mall, some weeks after it first announced that its closure was “on hold”.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for Wisma Atria said Fruce ceased operations on Jan 19 and t he store’s listing has since been removed from the Orchard Road mall’s online directory.

Miki Mizu , a similar concept also selling beverages, will replace Fruce and is expected to open at the end of February or in early March , added the spokesperson.

Fruce had first announced on Jan 10 that its last day of operations would be on Jan 14, leaving many fans shocked and disappointed.

Posting on Instagram Stories, the brand said: “The past few years have been a challenge, but we choose to focus on the gratitude.”

But on Jan 13, it said on Instagram that its closure was “officially on hold”.

It told followers to stay tuned for updates, adding: “We’ve heard you loud and clear, and we aren’t ready to leave yet. Our closure is officially on hold. We will continue to serve our Wisma Atria community until further notice.”

Fruce in Wisma Atria will be replaced by beverage stall Miki Mizu. ST PHOTO: LAURA CHIA

Its extension did not last long as the store has now closed for good.

When ST visited Wisma Atria on Feb 19, a hoarding with Miki Mizu’s logo was placed over the old Fruce unit.

Meanwhile, Fruce continues to list its Wisma Atria outlet in its Instagram bio, though its last post appears to be on Nov 25, 2025.

A post on Instagram Stories by Fruce on Jan 13 announcing its planned closure was then “officially on hold”. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FRUCE/INSTAGRAM

Known for its fruit drinks with unique flavours such as durian, cempedak and avocado, Fruce opened its original store at the basement level of Wisma Atria in December 2016.

The brand also operated stores in at least six other locations, including Nex shopping mall, Our Tampines Hub, Lau Pa Sat hawker centre, the Hillion Mall, Sun Plaza and Yew Tee Point.

The other outlets have also shuttered, with some of the closures announced on Fruce’s Instagram page.

Fans of Fruce were sad about the permanent closure of the brand. Some took to social media to commiserate with one another over it.

Ms Gooi Jia Hui, 29, who works in marketing, used to buy its drinks around once a month when she wanted a treat.

She said: “They had special drinks that were different from the typical bubble tea line-up. I liked the fruity flavours like their white grape okayama and white peach tea.

“There was always a queue whenever I went. I didn’t know they were closing until it was too late, but I hope they come back.”

Another fan, Ms Ann Wee, was devastated when she heard the news.

The 28-year-old, who works in market research, said: “I love Fruce. It’s my go-to whenever I’m in town and want a refreshing drink because the drinks are not too heavy.

“I’m really sad to see it go because it’s a home-grown brand and it offered something different. I hope Singaporeans diversify their taste more and support more local brands.”

One TikTok user also mourned the brand’s closure in a video, which has since garnered more than 168,600 views as at Feb 20.

She dedicated the post to her favourite avocado coconut drink on Feb 14, which is Valentine’s Day.

She wrote: “Today, I don’t celebrate love. I grieve a drink that made ordinary days feel survivable.”

ST has contacted Fruce for more information.