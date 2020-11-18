S'pore-based Muslim Pro app developer denies selling user data to US military

The Singapore-based developer of Islamic smartphone application Muslim Pro has denied allegations that it is selling the personal data of users to the United States military.

App developer Bitsmedia told The Straits Times yesterday that it will immediately terminate its relationships with its data partners, without specifying who they are.

According to a Vice Media report on Monday, the US military is buying private information gathered from apps around the world, including Muslim Pro, which has over 98 million downloads and features services like prayer times.

"This is incorrect and untrue. The protection and respect of the privacy of our users is Muslim Pro's utmost priority," said Miss Zahariah Jupary, its head of community. "We adhere to the most stringent privacy standards and data protection regulations, and never share any personal identifiable information."

It has launched an internal investigation and is reviewing its data governance policy to confirm that all user data was handled properly.

Vice had reported that the US military bought Muslim Pro's data through a third-party data broker called X-Mode. Data brokers collect data or buy it from other companies. The data reportedly bought included location information, the name of the Wi-Fi network a user was connected to, a timestamp, and information about the phone the apps are installed on.

Miss Zahariah said Muslim Pro had started working with X-Mode four weeks ago, but has since terminated any cooperation with the firm and other "data partners". She did not disclose what exactly X-Mode was working with Bitsmedia on.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said, in response to ST queries, that it does not have oversight over apps like Muslim Pro and does not provide any support for them.

"We encourage the Muslim community to exercise care when using such apps," said a Muis spokesman, adding that this includes being careful about the personal information they reveal, terms and conditions of using the apps, and content the apps provide.

He said Muis app Muslim SG provides information such as prayer times, halal certified food outlets and mosque locations.