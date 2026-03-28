Singapore authorities seize largest cargo of scales from over 2,200 Asian pangolins

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SINGAPORE – More than 830kg of Asian pangolin scales transiting through Singapore were seized by the authorities. This is Singapore’s largest seizure of Asian pangolin scales, estimated to be from more than 2,200 of the animals.

Smugglers had disguised the sea cargo carried on a lorry travelling from Indonesia to Cambodia as dried fish skin.

The cargo was intercepted by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers in Jurong on Dec 29, 2025, after detection systems and image analysts noticed anomalies.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed that the scales originated from the species Manis javanica, commonly known as the Sunda pangolin, after conducting genetic analysis. This critically endangered species is native to South-east Asia, including Singapore.

Providing this update at the World Wildlife Day Regional Youth Symposium held at the BCA Academy in Braddell on March 28, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said investigations are ongoing.

He said the case is an example of the nation’s whole-of-government approach to detect and disrupt attempts to traffic wildlife.

“But enforcement alone is insufficient. Combating wildlife trade requires all of us to work across different sectors,” said Mr Tan.

He added that with around 90 per cent of global trade moving by sea, it is challenging to detect illegal wildlife products that are hidden among millions of containers moving through legitimate shipping routes.

The cargo was intercepted by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers in Jurong on Dec 29, 2025, after detection systems and image analysts noticed anomalies. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

To this end, he announced a compendium for the maritime shipping sector to identify wildlife trafficking.

Co-authored by NParks, wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic International South-east Asia and the World Wide Fund for Nature, the compendium also includes inputs from the World Shipping Council. Targeted at carriers, shippers and freight forwarders, the compendium highlights common red flags, including discrepancies in documentation, cargo value, weight and appearance.

There are also tools to identify trafficked species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

“This public-private collaboration is vital, because it will create a more robust network of vigilance that complements the work of enforcement agencies and prevents traffickers from exploiting legitimate trade channels,” said Mr Tan.

Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, importing CITES-listed species into Singapore without a valid permit attracts a fine of up to $200,000 for each specimen, or up to eight years’ imprisonment, or both.

The National Parks Board confirmed that the scales originated from the species Manis javanica, commonly known as the Sunda pangolin, after conducting genetic analysis. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

Since 2022, Mr Tan said, Singapore has imposed tougher penalties and enhanced enforcement capabilities under the Endangered Species Act.

Yet, illegal wildlife trade remains one of the most pressing threats to biodiversity in the region.

Said Mr Tan: “Singapore has and continues to maintain a firm zero-tolerance policy towards the trafficking of endangered species.”