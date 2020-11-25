S'pore appoints new envoys; Egyptian, Indonesian envoys present credentials

Ms Teo Lay Cheng, who was director of strategic communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), has been appointed Singapore's next Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia, said MFA yesterday.

Ms Teo, who had been holding the director post since 2017 until recently, will assume her new role on Jan 4 next year.

MFA also announced the appointment of Mr Soo Kok Leng, chairman of Temasek Management Services, as Singapore's Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Maldives. Mr Soo, who was with information technology giant Hewlett-Packard for almost 20 years, is currently strategic adviser to CapitaLand.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Suryo Pratomo, presented his credentials to President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

He is a former journalist who has held key positions - including that of editor-in-chief - in Kompas, a major Indonesian newspaper. From 2017 to last year, he was also chief editor of Indonesia-based Metro TV. And since March, he has been part of Indonesia's Covid-19 task force.

In a separate ceremony yesterday, Egypt's Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Mahmoud Assem ElMaghraby, also presented his credentials to President Halimah.

The career diplomat was secretary-general of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo from October last year to last month.

Between 2014 and 2018, he was Egypt's Ambassador to Hungary.

Jessie Lim