S'pore and New Zealand ink two pacts to work closely in trade, food and tech innovation

SINGAPORE - Two new agreements signed between Singapore and New Zealand on Wednesday (April 20) will see both countries work together closely to accelerate the innovation of trade, food and technology.

The signings were witnessed by the visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor during a breakfast session at 67 Pall Mall at Shaw Centre.

The Enhanced Partnership for Growth Arrangement between agencies New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and Enterprise Singapore is meant to encourage business leaders from both countries to share expertise and knowledge, and deepen business alliances in areas of common interest such as trade, connectivity and emerging technology.

The Singapore Institute of Technology also signed a collaboration agreement with The FoodBowl, a New Zealand government-supported food innovation network, to develop sustainable food innovations that benefit people and the planet.

Speaking at the event, Ms Ardern said she was excited about what the collaborations meant in bringing the two countries together to solve global problems in the face of an ageing population, growing food waste and increasing consumer demand for nutrition.

"So often our relationships are defined by competition. And yes, there are advantages to maintaining a competitive edge in order to drive solutions, but some solutions we must strive towards together, if we are to solve them," she said.

She also cited Mr O'Connor: "He often says it is one thing as a nation to aspire to be the best in the world.

"But as major food producers, as exporters, as innovators, as problem solvers - we need to aspire to be the best for the world."

She will leave Singapore on Wednesday (April 20) and head to Japan for the next leg of her visit.

New Zealand Trade Commissioner to Singapore Maggie Christie said in a statement that both agreements cemented the strategic importance of Singapore and New Zealand's business networks, as well as the shared values of both countries.

She said: "We are both small island nations that are focused on sustainability, food security and future-proofing our trade, and both countries have incredibly passionate and talented people who are working together to make that happen."

Enterprise Singapore managing director and chief operating officer Jeffrey Siow said local companies that stand to benefit from these new partnerships include land transport firm ComfortDelgro, which has been awarded a $1.13 billion contract to operate rail services in Auckland, and agri-food giant Olam, whose subsidiary Olam Food Ingredients has confirmed plans to invest more than $100 million in a new dairy processing facility in Waikato.