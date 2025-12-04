S’pore and Malaysia update RTS plans, agree to collaborate more on anti-drug enforcement and health

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia have inked an additional deal on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

The two countries will also conduct more joint activities and exercises as they strengthen collaboration in their fight against the trafficking of illicit drugs and work together more on healthcare under agreements exchanged on Dec 4.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the exchange during the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

At a press conference after the exchange, PM Wong spoke about various successful joint projects the two countries have shared in recent years, including “good progress” on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. He also spoke about Malaysia’s formal agreement to Singapore opening consulates in the eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak.

He added that there is “tremendous potential for this to grow further – we have only just begun”, especially with the upcoming RTS Link.

On the new deal, PM Wong said it will “facilitate preparations for co-located CIQ” (Customs, immigration and quarantine) facilities and the “eventual operationalisation of the RTS Link”.

He added that officials are discussing improvements to the cross-border taxi scheme to provide more convenient options to passengers from both sides.

The two prime ministers also discussed outstanding bilateral issues, including airspace, water and maritime borders, PM Wong said.

Officials on both sides have had several rounds of discussions and have a better understanding of each other’s position, but will still need time to resolve the matters. “All of these outstanding bilateral issues are complex issues. There are differences in views, and they are not easy to resolve, but as good neighbours, we will continue engaging in good faith,” he said.

On water, PM Wong said both sides have “without prejudice to one another’s positions” opened discussions on the price of raw and treated water.

Both countries have a shared interest in increasing the yield and safeguarding the water quality of the Johor River and to guard against extreme weather changes and disruption scenarios, PM Wong said.

They want to meet growing needs in Johor, and Singapore’s needs as provided for under the 1962 Water Agreement, he added.

He also recapped the discussions on airspace and maritime boundaries.

PM Wong added that there has been “good momentum” in the partnership between the two countries on energy, citing approval by Singapore’s Energy Market Authority to import low-carbon electricity from Sarawak.

The two countries are also planning to expand the capacity for cross-border electricity trade through a second electricity interconnector.

He said: “These projects will bring us closer to a low-carbon future, create economic opportunities and support the development of the ASEAN power grid.” The grid is scheduled for completion by 2045.

Malaysia and Singapore, which are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations, will also exchange more information on the trends and techniques used in the production, abuse, trafficking and illicit diversion of drugs.

On healthcare, both countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in research and policy exchange.

More exchange of knowledge and best practices, and cross-border visits of experts and officials, is on the cards as part of the agreement, which covers collaboration on digital health, health financing, public health and long-term care and healthy ageing, among others.

This is the second annual retreat PM Wong and Datuk Seri Anwar – who are both also the finance ministers of their countries – have attended as heads of government.

In a Facebook post earlier on Dec 4, Mr Anwar said the annual meeting is an important platform for the leaders of both countries to enhance cooperation.

Writing in Malay, he added that he is confident that closer and stronger diplomatic relations with Singapore – a close neighbour and “an Asean friend” – will benefit the citizens of both countries.

The previous retreat was held on Jan 6 and 7 in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital, where the pair witnessed the exchange of an agreement on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, and pledged to collaborate in areas like education, energy and shared heritage.

PM Wong also said then that progress has been made on the complex issues between the two countries, but both sides need more time to resolve them.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (centre, left) and Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Dec 4, after Datuk Seri Anwar's arrival in the Republic. PHOTO: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE OF MALAYSIA

Mr Anwar said the final settlement of these issues should be a “win-win sort of position”.

The 11th retreat was meant to be held in December 2024, but was postponed to January 2025 after PM Wong contracted Covid-19.