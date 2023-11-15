Spize outlets in Bedok fined $3,600 each for food safety lapses

SINGAPORE - Two Bedok outlets of popular eatery Spize were fined $3,600 each by the court on Nov 15 for food safety lapses, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement.

In July 2022, SFA received reports of gastroenteritis involving 15 people who consumed food prepared by Spize’s food establishments located along Bedok Road.

None of them were hospitalised.

In a joint investigation, the SFA and the Ministry of Health found multiple food lapses at the western food stall located at 336/338 Bedok Road, licensed under Spize Bedok.

These include improper segregation of raw and cooked food at the serving station of the western food stall, and the use of a stained chopping board for cooked food.

Other food safety lapses were also found at the shop located at 284 Bedok Road, licensed under Spize Concepts.

They include the failure to provide hand soap in the kitchen toilet as well as the unauthorised use of the premises for food processing.

In the interest of public health, SFA directed Spize Bedok and Spize Concepts to rectify the lapses, and take necessary measures to improve food safety practices and cleanliness of the premises.

SFA has also adjusted food hygiene grades of the western food stall at 336/338 Bedok Road and food shop at 284 Bedok Road from “A” to “C”, the statement added.

The agency reminded all food operators to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, and their staff members are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

Those found to have violated the Environmental Public Health Act may be fined up to $2,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they can be further fined up to $100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain,” SFA added.

“While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.”

Those who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them, and instead provide feedback via www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback with details for investigations.