Spinning taxi accident on SLE leaves 2 injured, including 61-year-old motorcyclist

SINGAPORE - The taxi swerves left and then right, hitting a motorcycle and a car before spinning 180 degrees to face the oncoming traffic of a busy expressway.

This scene played out in an accident that happened on the Seletar Expressway towards the Tampines Expressway on Wednesday (Jan 9).

Police said that they were alerted to the accident involving a taxi, a car and a motorcycle at 6.28pm.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man, and the taxi's passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital respectively.

The Straits Times understands that the man was left with abrasions on his limbs while the woman suffered from shock.

In a video provided to citizen journalism site Stomp, a taxi can be seen filtering to the right across two lanes on the five-lane expressway.

It hits a motorcycle travelling straight in the centre lane, causing the latter vehicle to skid across two lanes, dislodging the motorcyclist who rolls onto the road.

The taxi appears to then lose control, proceeding to veer repeatedly from right to left.

It then swerves to the right, crashing and pinning a car to the road shoulder, before proceeding to spin, coming to a halt facing the oncoming traffic.

The police are investigating the incident.