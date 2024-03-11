Spinal fluid tests to detect Alzheimer’s early now done locally at less than half the cost

SINGAPORE – Tests on fluid collected from the spine to detect Alzheimer’s disease early are being carried out locally at the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) since Feb 5, cutting costs by more than half.

They now cost about $810 (before GST), compared with $1,700 (before GST) previously, when the vials of cerebrospinal fluid were sent to laboratories overseas for the tests.

Cerebrospinal fluid is a clear, colourless body fluid in the tissue that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

The doctor conducts a spinal tap by inserting a hollow needle into the space surrounding the spinal column in the lower back to withdraw the cerebrospinal fluid, which is then tested for protein markers, called amyloid and tau.

Associate Professor Ng Kok Pin, a dementia specialist from the Department of Neurology at NNI, said that through the cerebrospinal fluid, doctors are able to better detect the two proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

These proteins are what neurologists refer to as the “trigger and bullet” for the onset of the disease, making them reliable for its early diagnosis.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) estimates that 86,000 people, or one in 10 aged 60 and above, have dementia. This number is expected to grow to 152,000 by 2030 as the population ages.

“It takes time for dementia to develop. There’s a pre-dementia phase that can last for years and if we intervene early, diagnosing dementia, especially Alzheimer’s disease in the very early stages, the intervention... leads to better clinical outcomes,” Dr Ng said.

The standard test for dementia is usually based on history-taking from patients and their caregivers; and it is only when the decline in cognition is severe enough that a diagnosis of dementia is made, he added.

When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, tests often include structural imaging with MRI or CT scan. In addition, tests of memory, problem-solving, attention, counting, and language are also carried out.

Dr Ng said that American scientists discovered in 2018 that the two protein biomarkers present in the brain of those with Alzheimer’s disease were also present in the cerebrospinal fluid and that this finding will help in a more accurate diagnosis of the disease, especially for patients with mild cognitive impairment progressing to Alzheimer’s.

“Here, we have the PET (positron emission tomography) imaging for about five years (now) at a few centres, one of them being the Nuclear Medicine Centre at the Singapore General Hospital but our doctors still face limitations because PET imaging is generally viewed as being costly by the patients.”

Dr Ng said the cerebrospinal fluid tests are also helpful in detecting Alzheimer’s in patients who have symptoms that are mild, or do not have signs that are typical of the disease.