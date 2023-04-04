Spike in workers contracting health conditions or disorders; most involve noise-induced deafness

SINGAPORE - There was a spike in workers contracting health conditions or disorders as a result of their work environment or activities in 2022, including 624 cases involving noise-induced deafness.

Figures released on Tuesday show that there were 1,052 cases of workers with occupational disease in 2022, a 60 per cent increase over the 659 cases seen the previous year.

There were 494 occupational disease cases in 2020 and 517 in 2019, according to the workplace safety and health report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The second most common health condition involved work-related musculoskeletal disorders, which include back injury due to ergonomic risks. A total of 340 cases were reported in 2022.

The ministry said the spike in occupational disease cases was due to ongoing enhanced workplace health surveillance efforts (WSH+) and increased awareness in reporting amongst doctors and employers.

Companies that have workers who may be exposed to toxic substances or noise are required to adopt risk controls, and introduce programmes aimed at managing hazardous substances and conserving hearing, MOM said.

“Companies also need to undergo third party audits to ensure their workplace health programmes are effective and submit an audit report to MOM.

“MOM will continue to increase the number of workplaces under WHS+, as well as collaborate with the WSH Council to increase awareness and implementation of workplace health programmes,” the ministry said.

The report showed that the manufacturing sector saw the highest number of confirmed occupational disease cases.

There were 506 cases in the sector, followed by construction with 94 cases and health and social services with 78 confirmed cases.

The report on Tuesday also showed that the number of workplace fatalities in 2022 could have been even higher than the 46 deaths recorded that year.