SPH's breakfast delivery service expands delivery locations to Bedok, Chai Chee and Upper East Coast

SINGAPORE - More people will be able to order their breakfast online and have it delivered to their doorstep by Buzz Express, a delivery arm of SPH Buzz, from next month.

The company announced on Friday (July 27) that it is expanding its delivery locations to cover Bedok, Chai Chee and Upper East Coast starting from Aug 6. It launched in February this year, delivering to selected blocks in Punggol and Yishun, and subsequently expanded to include Hougang, Pasir Ris, Sengkang, Serangoon and Tampines, among other areas.

Customers in the newly introduced areas will be able to place their orders online at www.bexpress.sphbuzz.com starting from Aug 5.

Buzz Express carries breakfast staples such as Gardenia loaves, BreadTalk's baked buns and cakes, eggs, special breakfast combos and Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) newspapers.

A customer will need to place a breakfast order online by 10pm to have it pre-packed and delivered to the doorstep by 7.30am the next day.

SPH Buzz deputy general manager Spencer Tan said that since the soft launch in February, the company has received good reviews for the service and retention rates have been high.

He said: "Convenience has always been the emphasis of SPH Buzz. With the introduction of Buzz Express, we hope to provide a quick solution to those who might require breakfast staples urgently.

"In particular, we recognise that breakfast is one of the most-skipped meals. Hence, Buzz Express focuses on the delivery of breakfast staples to ensure that everyone gets a fulfilling breakfast to start the day."

Mr Alex Liu, regional general manager of BreadTalk, said: "At BreadTalk, we endeavour to offer quality baked goods to customers and provide solutions for their everyday moments in the midst of their busy schedules.

"We are very excited to be a partner of Buzz Express; to work with it to bring even greater convenience to our customers."