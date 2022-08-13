SPH subscribers get 15% off at Asia Wine Network

Wine lovers, Asia Wine Network has 16 of the most well-appreciated and award-winning wines and gin.

SPH subscribers are entitled to 15 per cent off until Aug 31 with each single bottle purchase and an additional 10 per cent upon checkout with a purchase of six or more bottles. Terms and conditions apply.

Among the 16 exclusive wines and gin is the famous Chateau Villemaurine Saint-Emilion Grand Cru (2011), awarded 92 points for its densely purplish colour, fruitiness, well-rounded tannins and spicy notes.

Also on the list is the Chateau Cantemerle Haut Medoc (2010), a signature Grand Cru from Bordeaux - highly rated with 94 points which is both floral in character and tastes refreshing.

Asia Wine Network also offers the QSS Rare Red Tiger (2020), an initiative to save tigers from extinction created by well-known Portuguese winemaker Quinta De S. Sebastiao in partnership with Save Wild.

For gin lovers, Asia Wine Network hosts the gold medallist Royal Redang 1888 Gin that uses fresh botanicals from Vietnam and is bottled in France - perfect for the gin lover.

To get the discount, you can use the code SPHND2022 upon checkout or go to https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/awnndp2022