SPH subscribers get 10% discount on The Sound Of Music musical

The Sound Of Music will be the first international musical to take the stage in Singapore since the pandemic began.

Opening in November, the show is produced by Broadway International Group, Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, and presented by Base Entertainment Asia. It will run from Nov 22 to Dec 18 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

The production is directed by three-time Tony Award winner and Broadway veteran Jack O'Brien and choreographed by Danny Mefford, with music supervision by Andy Einhorn.

The musical tells the true story of Maria, a fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by reintroducing them to music, culminating in the family's flight across the Austrian mountains as tensions rise prior to the outbreak of World War II.

The production is filled with familiar songs, such as My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, Edelweiss, and the title song, The Sound Of Music.

There are new dates opened between Dec 10 and 18, and SPH subscribers can purchase tickets at 10 per cent off for these shows.

There is a chance to take a photo with the cast too. This is for those who bought tickets to the Dec 10 shows (2.30pm and 7.30pm), capped at 50 pictures per show.

Those picked to meet the cast will be informed on the day at the venue by the organiser.